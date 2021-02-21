Orissa HC lawyer fined 500 for not wearing neck band during hearing

An advocate of Orissa high court has been asked to pay a fine of ₹500 for not wearing a neck band while appearing in a case through video conferencing in an order dated February 15. The lawyer has to deposit the amount with the Welfare Fund of High Court Bar Association, as per the order.

“Every profession has certain dress code and people belonging to a particular profession are recognized by their attires. The lawyers’ dress code is governed by the rules prescribed under the Advocates Act, 1961, making it mandatory for lawyers to wear black robe or coat with white shirt and white neck band. The Rule framed under Section 49(1)(gg) of the Advocates Act, 1961 prescribes the dress code for Advocates irrespective of designated Senior Advocates or other Advocates,” HC judge justice SK Panigrahi noted in his order while imposing the penalty.

“The profession is solemn in nature and its profundity is complemented by its attire. Being an Advocate, he is expected to appear before the Court in a dignified manner with proper dress, even if it is a virtual mode,” the order said.

Soon after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March, the Orissa high court switched to virtual hearing from March 26 with a limited number of judges taking up cases by virtual mode as per the roaster assigned by the chief justice.

During the virtual court system, the HC had waived off its dress code of black coat and gown and advised the lawyers to wear plain white shirt / white salwar-kameez / white saree, with a plain white neck-band.

In a similar order, the high court in September last year expressed its unhappiness over lawyers’ conduct during virtual hearing asking the State Bar Council and High Court Bar Association to advise the lawyers to maintain basic decorum and decency in court proceedings while appearing via video conferencing.

The HC took exception to a lawyer arguing his case from inside a moving car instead of his home.