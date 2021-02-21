Odisha cop forges judge's signature to release murder suspect, arrested
A police officer was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly forging a magistrate's signature to secure the release of a man from jail on bail, officials said on Sunday.
Surya Narayan Behera, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, was arrested on Friday, they said.
He was posted at a court in Buguda, inspector in- charge Chitta Ranjan Behera said.
A case under IPC section 466 (forgery of record of court) was registered against him after an FIR was filed by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sonali Aparajita on Wednesday, police said.
Behera allegedly forged the signature of the magistrate in a court order of the bail and submitted it to the jail superintendent to release a man, they said.
Babula Behera of Karchulli was arrested on the charge of attempt to murder his nephew, police said.
He had filed a bail petition before the Additional District Judge of Bhanjanagar for his daughter's marriage. The bail order was passed on February 12 and sent to Buguda JMFC court, they said.
The Judicial Magistrate of Buguda was on leave on that day and the JMFC of Aska was in charge.
Instead of presenting the court document before the magistrate, the accused ASI allegedly forged the signature of the judicial magistrate on the bail order and the accused was released, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered on Sunday, death toll reaches 67
- About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of BJP victory in Gujarat local body elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha cop forges judge's signature to release murder suspect, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From new air travel rules to Covid-19 upsurge in states, what next week holds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China 10th round positive, detailed roadmap to tackle residual issues next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh CM requests Rajnath to expedite army cantonment set up at Bilaspur
- The CM further stated that Chhattisgarh is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakarbhata, Bilaspur from employment and security purposes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath should focus on UP, rather than flagging in Kerala: BSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre focused on promoting rural industries: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 spike: Decision on night curfew in Nagpur, Amravati soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Anantnag, 6 AKs, telescope recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India saw nearly 87,000 Covid-19 cases this week, second wave fear looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox