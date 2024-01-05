Oscar Pistorius to leave jail: Know about this Paralympic star who killed girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic athlete from South Africa, is poised to be released on parole this Friday, nearly 11 years after the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day. Oscar Pistorius is due on to be released from prison on parole to live under strict conditions at a family home after serving nearly nine years of his murder sentence. (AP)

Maintaining that he mistakenly believed Steenkamp was an intruder, he has pursued numerous appeals against his conviction on these grounds.

Having spent approximately eight and a half years in prison and seven months under house arrest before his murder sentence, Pistorius was granted parole by a board in November, having served more than half of his term. A monitoring official will oversee him until his sentence concludes in December 2029, requiring him to report job opportunities or changes of address.

As part of his parole conditions, Pistorius must continue therapy for anger management and attend sessions on gender-based violence, as outlined by a lawyer representing the Steenkamp family.

Who is Oscar Pistorius?

Famously known as "Blade Runner," Oscar Pistorius achieved acclaim as a multiple Paralympic gold medalist equipped with carbon-fibre prosthetic legs. His groundbreaking moment came at the 2012 London Games when he made history as the first double amputee to participate in the Olympics, representing South Africa.

Born without fibulas and enduring amputations below the knees before turning one, 37-year-old Pistorius emerged as a symbol of human triumph over adversity.

Hailing from Johannesburg, he first gained international recognition in the early 2000s by securing Paralympic gold in the 200 meters at the Athens Games.

In the pursuit of competing against able-bodied athletes at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Pistorius faced resistance from World Athletics (then known as the International Association of Athletics Federations). Although the ban was eventually overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Pistorius fell short of qualifying for the 400 meters in Beijing by 0.70 seconds.

Undeterred by the setback, he dominated the Paralympics that year, clinching gold in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. Subsequently, he embarked on a successful journey to qualify for the 2012 Olympics in London, advancing to the 400m semi-finals and contributing to South Africa's 4x400m relay team.

Amidst his achievements, tragedy struck on February 14, 2013, when he fatally shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp, altering the trajectory of his life and casting a shadow over his once-celebrated athletic career.