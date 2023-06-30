'OTT par wo series...wo wali reel dekhi?': PM Modi's youth outreach at DU centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Delhi University was not just a varsity but a movement that has lived every movement and has brought life to it. Addressing the Valedictory ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations, PM Modi's connect with the youth was also visible as he mentioned the importance of college festivals in a student's life and the broad range of issues they discuss with their friends on campuses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi University centenary celebrations.

“Every student of DU wants to become part of the fest of any college. For me as well, it is a similar opportunity,” Modi said.

“They will talk about everything under the sun...'kaun is film dekhi? OTT par wo series achhi hai...wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi' (Which film did you watch? That web series on OTT is good? Did you see that reel or not?). There is an ocean of topics to discuss,” he added, triggering smiles and applause from the audience.

“Similarly, I too, arrived here while talking to my young friends on Delhi Metro,” the prime minister said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University. PM Modi was also seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

Citing the rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS colleges in the last few years, PM Modi said that these institutes are becoming the “building blocks of New India.”

“The third decade of the 20th century gave a new speed to the freedom movement and the third decade of this 21st century will give a new speed to the development journey of the country,” he said.

