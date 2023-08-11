OTTplay Premium presents Smartacus 2023: The ultimate Independence Day quiz for young minds by HT School

Smartacus 2023, the Limca World Record Holder National Quiz Tournament, is back and better than ever, it comes as a proud initiative by HT School by Hindustan Times. Presented by OTTplay Premium, aimed at fostering love for learning among kids and enriching young minds with knowledge, Smartacus 2023 invites all students from Grades 1-12 to participate in this exciting and intellectually stimulating event.

Smartacus 2023

Smartacus 2023 offers an Independence Day celebration unlike any other, where participants have the opportunity to win exciting prizes worth 1 lakh+, including exclusive OTT Play KidsLearn pack, Smart TVs, Mobiles, and Smartwatches. The OTT Play KidsLearn pack brings together a plethora of enjoyable content from popular platforms such as Curiosity Stream, FanCode, DocuBay, Tastemade, ShortsTV, and more, offering an unique learning experience with only documentaries & other educative content to learn from.

The quiz tournament will be hosted by two esteemed Quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar, an Ophthalmologist by profession and a Quizmaster by passion, who is also a founding member of the Quiz Foundation of India, and Avinash Mudaliar, one of India's most prolific quizmasters, with a remarkable record of conducting over 1000 quizzes in the last 20 years. Mr. Mudaliar was the quizmaster for the Power of Ideas Print Quiz, Airtel Quiz-o-Mania, Airtel's techQ, and the NTPC Electron Quiz to name a few. He has also hosted quizzes for major corporates and prestigious institutions and co-hosted the world’s largest online school quiz, ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz.

Smartacus 2023 has an exciting quiz format that provides an equal chance for all to win. The event begins with an Online Qualifier open to all registered individual participants. The competition then progresses to the National Semi-Final in Round 2 and culminates in the highly anticipated National Grand Finale, during which the brightest minds will compete for the ultimate glory.

Participation in Smartacus 2023 is simple and affordable, with a registration fee of just ₹99 per participant. This nominal fee opens the door to a world of knowledge, learning, and fantastic prizes. One of the highlights is a free OTTplay KidsLearn subscription for 1 year for each registered participant! So, gear up and register now to be a part of this exhilarating event.

“We are thrilled to partner with OTTplay Premium for this year's Smartacus 2023 Independence Day Quiz. Together, we aim to provide students with a unique platform to showcase their knowledge, creativity, and enthusiasm for learning. With OTTplay Premium's support, we can make this year's event even more rewarding and unforgettable for all the participants,” said the organizers.

The event Smartacus 2023 is set to take place on August 15, 2023, inviting students from Grades 1 to 12 to participate. Don't miss this chance to showcase your knowledge and talent, Register now at https://htschool.hindustantimes.com/smartacus.

Join us as we celebrate Independence Day in a truly intellectual and entertaining manner. Let your young minds shine, and who knows, you may win big before even playing!

