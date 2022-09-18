‘Our daughters our pride’: Mann assures high-level probe in Chandigarh incident

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday assured a high-level probe after protests broke out late at night at the Chandigarh University amid allegations that objectionable videos of girl students were shared online. In a tweet, the chief minister wrote in Hindi: "Sad to hear about the incident at the Chandigarh University. Instructions have been given for a high-level probe. Whoever will be found guilty, action would be taken against them."

"I am in constant touch with officials concerned. I appeal to all of you to not pay heed to rumours," he added.

Amid claims that videos of several girl students - taking bath at a hostel - were uploaded online, the Chandigarh University, in a statement, on Sunday underlined that rumours doing rounds on social media were "baseless". “There are rumors that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident," Dr. R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said.

"Another rumour - which is circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of different students - is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University there has been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend. All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless," Dr Bawa added.

The girl who had sent the video in question was already held. Amid heightened probe, Inspector General IG Gurpreet Deo said: “A man from Shimla is known to the accused girl. Only after he is caught, more details will be known. Forensic probe of her mobile phone will be conducted.”

(With inputs from ANI)

