e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Out on bail in rape case, man assaults daughter

Out on bail in rape case, man assaults daughter

The 45-year-old man was arrested in 2016 after he allegedly impregnated his elder daughter, who was then 16 years old, officials said.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 04:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tura (Meghalaya)
The incident happened near Dalu in the state’s West Garo Hills district.
The incident happened near Dalu in the state’s West Garo Hills district.
         

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by her father who was out on bail after spending years in prison for allegedly raping his other daughter and impregnating her, the Meghalaya Police said on Friday. The incident happened near Dalu in the state’s West Garo Hills district, officials said.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in 2016 after he allegedly impregnated his elder daughter, who was then 16 years old, they said. She later gave birth to a child and started living elsewhere, officials said.

He was released on bail a few months back. Soon after his release, the man allegedly started sexually assaulting his younger daughter. When community leaders came to know, they informed the police.

“These kind of ghastly acts cannot be accepted in a civilised society,” said MGR Kumar, superintendent of police of West Garo Hills.

tags
top news
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic
India fights coronavirus on war footing as it records second death
India fights coronavirus on war footing as it records second death
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight
Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news