Out on bail in rape case, man assaults daughter

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 04:24 IST

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by her father who was out on bail after spending years in prison for allegedly raping his other daughter and impregnating her, the Meghalaya Police said on Friday. The incident happened near Dalu in the state’s West Garo Hills district, officials said.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in 2016 after he allegedly impregnated his elder daughter, who was then 16 years old, they said. She later gave birth to a child and started living elsewhere, officials said.

He was released on bail a few months back. Soon after his release, the man allegedly started sexually assaulting his younger daughter. When community leaders came to know, they informed the police.

“These kind of ghastly acts cannot be accepted in a civilised society,” said MGR Kumar, superintendent of police of West Garo Hills.