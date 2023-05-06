Over 1500 people move to Assam from violence-hit Manipur

Over 1,500 residents of Manipur’s Jiribam and surrounding areas have shifted to Assam’s Cachar district due to ongoing tensions in their state till Saturday evening, police said. People of violence-hit area of Manipur at a relief camp setup by the Assam government in Cachar district. (PTI)

The migration started on Thursday night and around 1,100 persons shifted till Friday evening. 400 more shifted on Saturday and took shelter in eight camps made by the Assam government, according the Assam police.

A peace committee has been formed in Assam and the committee will visit the disturbed areas in Manipur on May 8. Kamalakanta Singha from the committee said that they want peace to return in Manipur.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.

“We have representatives of each and every linguistic communities staying in Manipur and Assam. With discussions we can understand the issues and positive message can be given. We’ll visit some of the areas with permission from the authorities,” singha told HT.

MLA from Jiribam Md. Achab Uddin on Saturday visited the areas of Assam where Manipur residents have shifted. He said that they left their homes because of rumours mostly. “I have visited the disturbed areas, there was not much violence. People were afraid that violence from Churachandpur and surrounding areas may spread there,” he said.

The Manipur MLA said that things are getting normal in the state. Indian army and other security forces are dealing the situation efficiently and the people who migrated, will be able to return home in few days.

“Our chief minister is in constant touch with us and we are trying to control the situation together. Rumours are creating problems but I can assure my people that they will be able to return home in next two day,” he said.

Superintendent of police of Cachar district Numal Mahatta on Saturday told HT that they have increased the number of shelter camps in Lakhipur. “Around 1,500 residents of Manipur have crossed the border so far, we are talking care of them and adequate security arrangements have been provided,” he said.

There were rumours that Meitei groups in Assam will stage a protest against the government for sheltering Kuki migrants. Mahatta said, “There is no protest here, we have discussed with the locals from all communities, they are happy with the government’s decision.”

The Cachar district administration is providing food and medicine to the migrants from Manipur. Teams of doctors have been deployed to check the health condition of the migrants, especially the kids and elderly people.

Member of Parliament from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy visited the shelter camps on Saturday and assured that the migrants are safe. He said that these people will be able to return to their district in a few days.

Apart from eight shelter camps, a large number of migrants have taken shelter in the houses of local residents. Some of them are returning home as per police’s reports