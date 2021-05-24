Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered for 18-44 age group in India

India on Monday crossed a significant landmark with more than 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered to those between the age groups of 18 and 44. This age group is being administered the vaccine in the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive which started from May 1.

Out of the 1,06,21,235 vaccine doses, the highest were administered in Rajasthan (13,17,060), closely followed by Bihar (12,27,279) and Uttar Pradesh (10,70,642), according to Union health ministry data.

National capital Delhi saw 9,15,275 people in the 18-44 age group getting vaccinated, the health ministry data further showed. With 654 doses, Telangana has seen the least number of people in the said age group.

India has seen a total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses administered through 28,16,725 sessions, according to provisional government data till 7am.

Ten states account for 66.30 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. Maharashtra leads the list with 2,07,60,193 vaccine doses given to the people of the state. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka. Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are other states in the list.

In yet another major development, India's daily recoveries from Covid-19 outnumbered the daily new cases of the infection for the 11th consecutive day. According to health ministry, 3,02,544 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states - Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana - account for 72.23 per cent of the new recoveries.

"In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for eight consecutive days now. The gap between daily new cases and daily recovered cases has reduced to 80,229 today," the ministry said.

Furthermore, India's active cases have decreased since its last peak on May 10, 2021, to 27,20,716 on Monday.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.09 per cent today and the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 12.66 per cent.