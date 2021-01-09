Over 1 crore recovered from Covid-19 so far, 18,222 new infections in 24 hours

Recovery from Covid-19 in India has touched a milestone as over 1 crore people have been cured of the disease so far since its outbreak in the country in March. In the last 24 hours, 19,253 people have been discharged taking the total recovery tally to 1,0036651. In the same time, a total of 18,222 fresh Covid-19 infections have been recorded, taking India's total tally to 10,431,639.

On Friday, the daily infection tally was 18,139, slightly lower than Saturday's. Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh continue to report the highest number of daily infections.

On Friday, Kerala reported 5,142 new cases and 5,325 recoveries. Three more returnees from the UK tested positive for the virus. Fifty people who have so far returned to the state from that country had tested positive for Covid-19, among whom six were found to have the new mutated strain of the virus detected in the UK, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,693 fresh cases taking the total tally to 19,61,975. Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 960 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths.

On Friday, one more Delhi resident tested positive for the new UK strain which is believed to be more contagious. Authorities in Delhi are conducting door-to-door check-up of people who had recently arrived from the UK.

Delhi government's new protocol for people arriving from the UK created chaos at Delhi Airport on Friday. Travellers coming to Delhi from the United Kingdom will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced on Friday, on the very day the Air India flight carrying passengers from the UK arrived in Delhi.