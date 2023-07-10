Over 1 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath holy shrine in first 10 days

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jul 10, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Over 1,00,000 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, with 9,000 visiting on Monday alone.

The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva in the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas crossed the one-lakh mark on Monday as the Amarnath Yatra gained momentum after three days of inclement weather.

A view of the holy 'Shivlinga' full formed at the cave of Amarnath temple during an annual pilgrimage. (ANI)

An official said that on Monday more than 9,000 pilgrims had a darshan of the naturally formed ice 'Lingam' till noon, taking the total number of pilgrims to the cave shrine to 1.03 lakh.

As many as 11 people -- mostly pilgrims -- have died since the yatra began on July 1 while 27 persons have sustained injuries during the arduous journey.

The yatra had to be halted for three days from Friday due to heavy rains.

However, with the weather improving, the pilgrimage again returned to usual fervour and devotion.

