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Over 16 killed in blast at firecrackers factory in Tamil Nadu; MK Stalin condoles

The blast happened when around 30 people were working the the at fire manufacturing unit at Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 06:04 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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At least 16 people died and six others were injured after a massive blast at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 19, said officials.

Due to the blast, some portions of the firecrackers factory building also collapsed, said police.(File Photo)

"So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site," news agency ANI quoted a fire and rescue department official as saying. He added that rescue ops are on for the workers feared trapped inside the manufacturing unit.

The blast happened when around 30 people were working the the at fire manufacturing unit at Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, news agency PTI cited police as saying, adding that due to the blast, some portions of the building also collapsed.

Reacting to the tragedy, chief minister MK Stalin expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He also said that he asked ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to reach the blast site to monitor the rescue operations and to support the bereaved families.

(With inputs from wires)

 
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