Over 100 dead birds found in Thane amid bird flu outbreak
Thane Municipal Corporation has found over 120 dead birds, including pigeons and crows, over the last week in the city amid the bird flu outbreak in the country. This has prompted residential societies to issue advisories to residents to stay away from and to immediately alert the civic body about dead birds.
Harshada Sandhan, a resident of the Hiranandani Estate, said he saw a pigeon lying dead right at the doorstep of his neighbour’s home. “My two kids usually play in the lobby during the day. So, I was worried. We rarely find pigeons or birds in the lobby. This was an unexpected sight. I have not opened the door since and have been waiting for the officials to come and clear the bird. We have been told to not come in close contact with dead birds but if they continue to be found like this, it is quite scary to let our children play outside.”
Also read | Domestic demand for soybean meal hit due to bird flu scare
Residents said there were two birds in the society. A complaint was made around midnight and one of the birds died. The second bird was spotted on Friday morning on the seventh floor.
Some residents said they have seen dead birds in parks and the premises of the housing society.
Deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvis said they have formed a special cell to handle any bird deaths. “We are also sending samples for testing... there have been more than 120 bird death instances across the city.”
