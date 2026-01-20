New Delhi, The Delhi government has received more than 1000 applications under its recently launched scheme providing financial assistance of ₹6000 to the caretaker of persons with benchmark disabilities requiring high support. Over 1000 applications received for Delhi govt's scheme for caretakers of PwDs needing high support

Under the scheme run by the Social Welfare Department, an amount of ₹6,000 per month will be provided to the caregiver of a person with disability who requires intensive support for daily activities, in addition to any existing assistance provided under other disability welfare programmes.

"Around 1200 applications have been received by the department so far and these are currently under verification as per the eligibility criteria laid down in the scheme," an official told PTI.

He said that the applicants are currently undergoing verification and, if found eligible, will begin receiving the financial assistance. He added that they must score between 60 and 100 in the assessment conducted by the designated assessment board and possess an Aadhaar card showing Delhi as their place of residence.

The official said the scheme is aimed at supporting persons with benchmark disabilities who require continuous physical, psychological or other forms of assistance to live with dignity and participate fully in social, educational and economic activities.

As per the eligibility norms, applicants must possess a permanent disability certificate issued by a notified authority under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act , 2016, certifying them as persons with benchmark disability, he said.

The norms under the scheme mentioned that the applicants must have been residents of Delhi for at least five years, have an annual family income not exceeding ₹one lakh, and should not be government employees.

He explained that the term "high support" refers to intensive support physical, psychological or otherwise required by a person with benchmark disability to carry out daily activities, make informed decisions, access facilities and participate independently in areas such as education, employment, family and community life, as defined under the RPwD Act, 2016.

Subject to fulfilment of all provisions of the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to ₹6,000 per month from the date of sanction, the official said, adding that the amount will be over and above any financial aid already being provided under the Financial Assistance for Persons with Special Needs scheme.

The Financial Assistance Scheme for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities having High Support Needs was notified on September 15 and formally launched on September 17.

