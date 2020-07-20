Over 12 people injured in clash over forest land in MP’s Guna

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:02 IST

More than 12 people, including six of a family, were injured in a clash between two groups over sowing in forest land in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, said police.

Gajendra Singh Bundela, police station in-charge of Fatehgarh, said they had to open fire in the air to control about 300 members of both the groups. Police have booked 50 unidentified persons for creating ruckus and voluntarily causing hurt.

“Faruq Khan and his family members were sowing paddy crop on land located between Dobra and Beelkhera village of the district at around 9am when more than 250 unidentified people attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and started pelting stones. In reply, Khan’s family members also pelted stone,” Bundela said.

The stone-pelting continued for half-an-hour. Police reached the spot and opened fire at least four rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

“The accused belong to Beelkhera village and wanted to destroy the crop as they are trying to encroach upon this forest land, which I have taken on rent for farming,” Khan said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital where the condition of two people is stated to be serious, said police.

“We are trying to identify the accused. We are also checking that who had allowed Khan to do farming on forest land,” Rajesh Singh, Guna’s superintendent of police, said.