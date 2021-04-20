Home / India News / Over 142mn Covid vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs till now
Over 142mn Covid vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs till now

Of these, 126,990,790 doses have already been administered (this figure includes wastage), while another 15,547,570 remain with states and UTs as on Monday, according to government data accessed by HT
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
India had administered over 126 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Monday evening. More than 2.6 million doses were administered till 8pm on the day, as per the Union health ministry data, even as the country decided to expand the vaccination drive to include all adults from May 1.

A total of 142,538,360 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were received by states and UTs. Of these, 126,990,790 doses have already been administered (this figure includes wastage), while another 15,547,570 remain with states and UTs as on Monday, according to government data accessed by HT. Another 5,450,000 doses, meanwhile, are in the pipeline.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state,received 13,662,470 doses and it consumed 12,532,135 of those, leaving it with 1,130,335 in stock. Another 750,000 doses are in the pipeline.

The national Capital of Delhi, which has imposed a week-long curfew ending April 26, got 3,490,710 doses and used up 2,762,165 doses.

Chhattisgarh got 5,916,550 vaccine doses and reported consumption of 5,105,208 doses.

Uttar Pradesh received 12,696,780 doses, it consumed 11,314,657 of them, and has 400,000 in the pipeline.

Karnataka was sent 8,197,900 doses, it used up 7,519,344, and there are another 600,000 doses in the pipeline.

Punjab received 2,936,770 vaccine doses of which it used 2,624,980 doses and has another 200,000 doses in the pipeline.

To be sure, individual centres may run out of stock on account of how the states manage their replenishment.

