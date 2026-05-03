Over 15,000 officials deployed to ensure smooth counting on May 4: Kerala CEO

As votes for the Kerala assembly elections will be counted on Monday, the chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar on Sunday said that all arrangements are in place for the smooth counting across 140 centres in 43 locations.

People wait in a queue to cast votes during the Kerala assembly elections. (PTI)

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15,465 officials including 140 returning officers (ROs), 1340 additional assistant ROs, 4208 micro observers, 4208 counting supervisors, and 5563 counting assistants will be deployed, officials said. 32,301 police personnel across the state will also be deployed to maintain law and order and prevent violence.

Tentative polling figures stood at 79.70% after factoring in the postal ballots received so far, Kelkar said. Of the 53,984 postal ballots issued to service voters, 20,028 ballots have been returned by May 1.

The final turnout will be revealed after the Election Commission of India (ECI) releases the Index Card, a report prepared using data from all ROs.

“The figure is expected to rise because service voters can send in their postal ballots until counting starts. Although Sunday is a holiday, we have asked the postal department to ensure the delivery of postal ballots today. Measures have been taken to hand over all postal ballots received yesterday and today to the respective ROs,” Kelkar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read:Minor protests reported in Kerala polling over bogus vote allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read:Minor protests reported in Kerala polling over bogus vote allegations {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes registered on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), with 14 booths counted in each round. Number of rounds will vary based on the total votes cast in each constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes registered on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), with 14 booths counted in each round. Number of rounds will vary based on the total votes cast in each constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before counting starts, the strong rooms, where the EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) are stored, will be opened in the presence of candidates, representatives of political parties and ECI officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before counting starts, the strong rooms, where the EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) are stored, will be opened in the presence of candidates, representatives of political parties and ECI officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If there is a mismatch between the EVM number and the number of votes cast in a constituency, the ECI officials will count the VVPAT slips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If there is a mismatch between the EVM number and the number of votes cast in a constituency, the ECI officials will count the VVPAT slips. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kelkar said that as part of a new reform, a QR code-based photo identity card system will be issued to prevent any unauthorised entry into the counting centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kelkar said that as part of a new reform, a QR code-based photo identity card system will be issued to prevent any unauthorised entry into the counting centres. {{/usCountry}}

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These steps will reduce friction and needless verbal tussles between political party representatives at counting centres.

The model code of conduct will be in force in the state until May 6, unless withdrawn by the ECI, Kelkar said.

Kerala assembly elections were held on April 9.

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