Over 15% of people registered on E-Shram portal are between 18-40, data shows

Published on Apr 16, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByMalavika Murali

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that 15.43% of people who have registered on the E-Shram portal are between the age group of 18-40.

“About 6 months ago, work began for the registration of unorganised sector labour and in that time India has over 27 crore registrations of these workers on the E-Shram portal. And the biggest thing is that unorganised sector workers registered from over 400 occupations,” Yadav said.

He added that the highest enrolment has been from the agriculture sector.

The minister also said that 53.8% of those who registered are women, as compared to 46.12% of men. The E-Shram portal is the first national database of unorganised workers in the country, which represents 92% of the workforce.

He further said that the E-Shram cards will be linked to Aadhar cards. “Biggest benefit of this linking is that unorganised sector workers will get pensions, insurance, education, health and other benefits,” he added.

Yadav said that the biggest change brought into the new labour code is ensuring that labourers get the minimum salary. He said that now 50 crores labourers are getting the minimum salary. “All the incentives have been implemented on ground level and have reached everyone. This has increased the confidence in financial growth and development among poor people,” Yadav said.

Emphasising on the need for formalisation of the economy, Yadav mentioned that in the agricultural sector, through farmers’ credit, 22-27% formalisation is being done.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi the government is committed to empowering India’s organised workers,” Yadav reiterated.

