Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over 16,000 villages in Gujarat inoculated 100% eligible population with 1st Covid vaccine dose
india news

Over 16,000 villages in Gujarat inoculated 100% eligible population with 1st Covid vaccine dose

The entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine, Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel said.
Last month, the state government announced that 90% of the eligible population across Gujarat had taken the first jab against Covid-19.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

More than 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations in the state of Gujarat have vaccinated their entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), state health minister Rushikesh Patel said on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the above 18 population in Gujarat which is eligible to get inoculated, stands at around 49.3 million.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, health minister Patel said that nearly 45 million people have received the first dose while 27.1 million are fully vaccinated, i.e have received both doses.

The entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine, Patel said.

He added that residents of 16,109 villages of a total 18,500 have received the first vaccine dose. On the other hand, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar have also achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose till now, the health minister said, PTI reported.

RELATED STORIES

Since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive from January 16 this year, Gujarat has administered over 72 million doses, according to Patel.

Last month, the state government announced that 90% of the eligible population across Gujarat had taken the first jab against Covid-19.

Gujarat has so far recorded 826,784 Covid-19 cases, 816,485 recoveries, 209 active cases and 10,090 deaths. On Tuesday, the state recorded 20 new cases, 28 recoveries and no deaths due to the viral disease.

According to the Union health ministry, India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.096 billion with over 5.2 million doses administered in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

INS Vela, India’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine, delivered to Indian Navy

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry waterlogged after heavy rain; 13 NDRF teams deployed

Uttarakhand high court acquits former MP DP Yadav in 1992 murder case

Congress to launch campaign against price rise from November 14
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP