Over 16,000 villages in Gujarat inoculated 100% eligible population with 1st Covid vaccine dose

More than 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations in the state of Gujarat have vaccinated their entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), state health minister Rushikesh Patel said on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the above 18 population in Gujarat which is eligible to get inoculated, stands at around 49.3 million.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, health minister Patel said that nearly 45 million people have received the first dose while 27.1 million are fully vaccinated, i.e have received both doses.

The entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine, Patel said.

He added that residents of 16,109 villages of a total 18,500 have received the first vaccine dose. On the other hand, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar have also achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose till now, the health minister said, PTI reported.

Since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive from January 16 this year, Gujarat has administered over 72 million doses, according to Patel.

Last month, the state government announced that 90% of the eligible population across Gujarat had taken the first jab against Covid-19.

Gujarat has so far recorded 826,784 Covid-19 cases, 816,485 recoveries, 209 active cases and 10,090 deaths. On Tuesday, the state recorded 20 new cases, 28 recoveries and no deaths due to the viral disease.

According to the Union health ministry, India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.096 billion with over 5.2 million doses administered in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)