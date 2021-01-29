IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister
india news

Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister

Karnataka had vaccinated 2,84,385 health warriors till Thursday, with 18,230 inoculations in a single day on Thursday.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:03 PM IST
A medic shows a vial of Covid vaccine as she prepares to administer it to a medical student during the first inoculation drive, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Karnataka has vaccinated over 2.84 lakh people since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, he said India's vaccination drive, the world's largest was also the fastest.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is now also the fastest vaccination drive. After the launch on 16 Jan, India has crossed 2 million inoculations in just 11 days," Sudhakar tweeted.

He said that Karnataka had vaccinated 2,84,385 health warriors till Thursday, with 18,230 inoculations in a single day on Thursday.

Hailing India's fight against coronavirus, he said the vaccine production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today.

"I hope the world understands that it must be fully used: UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Under PM @narendramodi ji's leadership India is truly emerging as Vishwaguru," he tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka coronavirus vaccine trials covid 19 vaccine trials vaccine for new coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP