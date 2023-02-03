Over 20 lakh electric vehicles registered in country over 6 yrs: Govt to LS

Over 20 lakh electric vehicles were registered in the country in the past six years, the central government told Lok Sabha in a reply.

“According to the e-vahan4 portal of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), there are 20,40,624 electric vehicles registered in the country as of 31.01.2023,” said the minister of power and new & renewable energy RK Singh in a reply to Lok Sabha.

In terms of electric two-wheelers, the figure has risen from 16,943 vehicles registered in 2018 to 30,063 vehicles in 2019.

In 2020, the number of electric vehicles dipped slightly to 28,936. The electric two vehicles registered rose significantly to 1,55,422 in 2021 which further surged to 6,28,670 vehicles in 2022.

As of 31 January 2023, 57,447 vehicles were registered.

A total of 9,17,481 electric vehicles were registered in the country across the six years up to 30 January 2023.

With regards to three-wheeler electric vehicles, 1,08,351 vehicles were registered in 2018 which rose to 1,31,453 vehicles in 2019.

In 2020, the number of vehicles registered dipped to 88,239 rising again to 1,53,718 in 2021. The number of electric vehicles further surged to 3,38,608 vehicles in 2022.

As of 31 January 2023, 30,022 three-wheeled electric vehicles were registered.

A total of 8,50,391 electric vehicles were registered in the country across the six years up to 30 January 2023.

Singh noted in his reply that Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are in the process of migrating to Vahan and the data presented is only partial, as available in the Vahan database.

Further, data from Telangana and Lakshadweep are not available in the online Vahan database and hence not provided.

Regarding the initiatives undertaken by the government in promoting electric vehicles, Singh noted that the ministry of power has issued a clarification that the charging of batteries of electric vehicles through charging stations does not require any license.

Collaborating with the ministry of road transport and highways, ministry of heavy industries, and NITI Aayog, a nationwide “Go Electric” campaign was launched on 19 February 2021 to educate the general public on the benefits of electric vehicles.

“Action plans for nine major cities have been prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for installation of public charging stations (PCS). According to the initial estimates, a total of 46,397 PCS are being targeted in these cities by 2030,” Singh noted in his reply.

The minister also noted that central ministries and state governments have been requested to join the government of India’s initiative on transformative mobility and to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present petrol or diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.

