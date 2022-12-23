This mini EV from Geely is modelled on panda. Check details

China's Geely Auto has showcased its Panda Mini EV in the manufacturer's home country. As the electric car's name suggests, it is modelled on a panda, and is likely to be priced between 40,000 to 50,000 Yuan (approx. ₹4.8 lakh to ₹6 lakh) in China.

Geely's Panda Mini EV: Modelled on panda

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Panda Mini EV has a length of only 3,065 mm, which is less than that of India's now-defunct Nano (3,099 mm). To make this electric car look like a panda, the makers have given black inserts in its front and rear design, referencing the black patches below the animal's eyes.

The model's blackened Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) resemble the panda's ears. Finishing off the overall panda-inspired design are the alloy wheel hubs, designed to look like the animal's paws.

Panda Mini EV: Features

This mini EV is built to accommodate four passengers, and comes with two doors. Inside its cabin, there is a large infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster on the pink dashboard. It has features such as a panoramic sunroof, physical climate control buttons etc.

The model is said to be equipped with a Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LPH) battery, which, the company claims, gives the vehicle a range of 150 km on a single full charge. Its main rivals are Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, as well as MG's Air EV.

