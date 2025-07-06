Over 2000 refugees enter Mizoram as fighting in Myanmar intensifies: Police

Aizawl: Over 2,500 registered refugees from Myanmar have taken refuge in Mizoram’s Champhai district amid ongoing clashes between two pro-democracy armed groups — the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram. police said that because of the surge of refugees and the “emergency-like situation,” authorities were unable to count the children, “but the total number of refugees may have exceeded 3,000 by now. (ANI/ Representative photo)

“Following heavy gunfire between the two factions at Khawmawi, villagers began crossing over in masses into Zokhawthar village in India. By our latest count, 2,579 adults had crossed over,” an officer at the Zokhawthar police station told HT, adding that because of the surge of refugees and the “emergency-like situation,” authorities were unable to count the children, “but the total number of refugees may have exceeded 3,000 by now.”

Khawmawi in Myanmar and Zokhawthar in Mizoram are separated by the narrow Tiau River, often used for crossing the border.

The CNDF and CDF, composed primarily of fighters from the Zo ethnic community, have reportedly been engaged in a power struggle to control Khawmawi — a key border trading hub linking Mizoram and Myanmar.

“Both factions are vying for military and political dominance in Khawmawi, which serves as a major transit point between the two countries,” the police officer added.

According to leaders of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizoram’s largest civil society organisation, most refugees are being accommodated at Zokhawthar’s town hall and in homes of relatives.

“Those without relatives are being housed at the town hall where YMA volunteers are providing them with food and basic supplies,” Medala, a YMA leader from Zokhawthar, said.

The CDF-Hualngoram operates under the Chinland Council (CC), while the CNDF and its political wing, the Chin National Organisation (CNO), are part of the Chin Brotherhood (CB) alliance and are politically guided by the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC).

The officer added that the situation was brought under control by Sunday morning. “CNDF cadres informed us that they have taken full control of Khawmawi and nearby villages. They anticipate complete normalcy by Monday,” he added.

In February this year, the two warring groups signed a merger agreement in Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, under the initiative Advocacy for Peace. The pact—witnessed by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and local leaders—was intended to unify pro-democracy forces in Myanmar.