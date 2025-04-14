Bonds fractured as tensions between Mizo, Chin refugees grow

On January 24, four Chin refugees from Myanmar allegedly murdered an auto-rickshaw driver in Mizoram’s Siaha. Three of the suspects were arrested while one remained at large. It was the latest in a series of incidents involving the refugees and sparked calls for retaliation. Three months later, a Chin refugee allegedly assaulted a village council member in Mizoram’s Vengthar on April 3, fuelling resentment against refugees sheltered in the northeastern state since the 2021 military coup and violence in the neighbouring country.

Public notices warning Chin refugees to follow Indian laws or risk eviction have come up at least four places. The Mizo and Chin refugees are bound by ethnicity, language, and religion. But displacement, economic disruption, and rising social tensions have increasingly strained their ties.

“We opened our homes to them. There was no question of nationality only humanity,” said Lalremruata, a schoolteacher from Champhai.

Melthum Local Council secretary Lalrammawia said this was not about a single incident and people were beginning to feel insecure in their land. He said refugees sheltering in their area must provide the state government’s temporary identification tags before April end or else they will be evicted from their area.

Damno Lian, who fled Matupi in Myanmar with his wife Teum Nu Oi and children in 2022 to the Sihhmui relief camp near Aizawl, said they took refuge in Mizoram because they had no choice. Oi, a former schoolteacher in Myanmar who now works in nearby forests to support their children, said they were afraid that they maybe asked to leave. “Where would we go?”

Economic concerns and fewer employment opportunities have also fuelled resentment. Refugees and undocumented migrants from Myanmar are accused of destabilising local trade by selling untaxed Chinese goods at much lower prices. “The refugees offer cheap labour lower than local rates, which has resulted in unemployment among the local workers,” said Stephen Vanlalmuana of Young Mizo Association.

Mizoram Merchants Association (MIMA) president Laldinthara said local traders pay up to 28% GST, while refugee sellers pay nothing. “It is undermining fair competition and hurting our economy.” He added that wealthier refugees were doing business while poorer ones increased pressure on natural resources, especially forests. “We are being drained economically and environmentally,” he said.

Young Lai Association secretary Rohmingliana Zathang said refugees were turning to forest resources for survival as relief materials and donations are dwindling. Lalngheta Ralte, another local leader, said most of the banana forests have been wiped out. “They burn them and collect the ashes...do not know for what purpose. Authorities are being alerted.”

Frederick Mapuia, a resident of Sairang village near Aizawl, said refugees were scouring for tender bamboo, a local delicacy, in Lengpui and Sihhmui, which are the primary sources for Aizawl. “This is depleting the supply, and the locals who relied on this resource for income are now facing significant trouble.”

Sub-divisional officer Margareth J Vanlalremruati said local groups issued diktats about 9pm curfew for refugees in Lawngtlai town without informing them. “But the situation seems to warrant them. Nightlife in Lawngtlai has deteriorated, and refugees are putting pressure on natural resources.”

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) has urged the government to implement stricter documentation procedures and limit refugee participation in local affairs. “We are sheltering over 800 Chin refugees, the most in Aizawl city. They move freely, even cross into Myanmar and return undocumented. That has led to some law and order issues, including drug-related cases,” said Lalengzauva of YMA’s Edenthar branch.

C Lalrokhuma, another YMA leader, called for structured refugee camps. “Right now they are unchecked. That is not sustainable,” he said.

The YMA in Aizawl announced a “census” of refugees, saying an updated count is essential to manage resource allocation, and distinguish between genuine refugees and undocumented migrants.

Since March 2021 refugee influx, the YMA has been at the forefront of humanitarian relief. The group has called for designated shelter sites and rules for refugees

The state government acknowledged isolated cases but warned against generalising the situation. “The actions of a few must not overshadow the suffering of thousands fleeing persecution,” said Lalmuanpuia Punte, the chief minister Lalduhoma’s political adviser. “Social media is making it harder to talk and empathise. It is dividing our society.”

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the state’s largest student body, issued a public appeal on April 8 urging residents to avoid spreading hate or falsehoods online. “The spread of misinformation not only endangers refugees but also risks fuelling communal tension and violence,” the MZP said.

Network for Unity Association (NUA), an Aizawl-based organisation involved in refugee relief, stressed the need to distinguish between genuinely vulnerable refugees and those frequently crossing the India-Myanmar border. “Not all refugees can be viewed through the same lens,” Zonunthanga of NUA said. “Some live in makeshift shelters and are in desperate need. Others rent homes in towns and appear well off.”

Mizoram home department secretary Vanlalmawia said district collectors are investigating cases of illegal crossings and improper documentation. “The home department is actively monitoring such concerns.”