Over 29,800 persons employed in J&K government departments since 2019: Govt data

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday that Jammu and Kashmir government has recruited 29,806 persons in government departments since 2019.

In addition, the MHA said, employment for 5.2 lakh persons is estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes from August 2019 to June 2022 in the union territory.

The claim was made by union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre effectively revoked Article 370, which bestowed special status to the erstwhile state, and Article 35A, which barred non-locals from buying or owning immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir, settling there permanently, or availing benefits of state-sponsored scholarship schemes. The constitutional provision acknowledged the special status of the (then) state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for the state’s permanent residents.

Earlier, in a response in March, the Centre said several steps have been taken to boost development of J&K including 53 projects pertaining to 15 ministries, being implemented at a cost of ₹58,477 crore, in various sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, among others. Of these, 25 projects have been completed or substantially completed already, it said.

