Over 30 dogs and cats rescued from pet facility in Lucknow fire

The fire-fighting operation at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area was not limited to saving humans, as locals and activists helped extricate several animals, many of them rescues, trapped inside a pet facility located on the ground floor and basement. Lucknow, Jun 22 (ANI): A cat being rescued by the locals following the fire in a coaching centre at Aliganj area, in Lucknow on Monday. (Naeem Ansari)

The massive fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in the posh Aliganj locality left at least 15 people dead and several others injured. Most of these casualties were reported from the animation centre on the upper floor of the building.

Animal rights activist Kiran Shukla, who reached the spot soon after the fire broke out, told PTI that around 20 to 22 dogs and puppies and nearly a dozen cats and kittens were present inside the pet shop and clinic when the blaze erupted.

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"We immediately took the dogs and puppies out from the ground floor and moved them to the other side of the road where they were kept in shade. However, by the time we could reach the basement, the fire had intensified and it was not possible to enter from the front side," she said.

Shukla said the biggest relief came around 7 pm when around seven cats were found alive inside the basement during the rescue operation and were immediately taken out and sent for treatment.

"The cats were drenched due to the water being sprayed by firefighters during the rescue operation. They were traumatised and frightened, but they were alive," she said.

She, however, expressed concern that four to five cats which were inside the basement had not been traced and feared they may have died in the fire.

Shukla said she and local residents, including Sunita Pandey, work for animal rights and protection, especially helping female animals.

"We had been bringing stray animals to this pet shop and clinic for treatment, so we had been visiting this place for a long time. By coincidence, I was passing through the nearby area when I saw heavy smoke and immediately suspected that Drools Pet Shop and Clinic could be nearby," she said.

She said they rushed to the spot and, after informing police personnel about their work with animal rescue, were allowed to assist in the efforts.

The pet facility on the ground floor and basement were affected by the blaze, while the animation centre on the upper floor witnessed major human casualties.