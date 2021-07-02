Over 350 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 35 crore, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

More than 9.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the Union health ministry said.

It added that more than 38.17 lakh (38,17,661) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The ministry said 21,80,915 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose, while 84,107 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 9,38,32,139 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and over 22.6 lakh (22,68,517) have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the same age group, the ministry said.