Covid-19 cases in India top 4,000 mark, Kerala reports 1,416 infections in 24 hours

India's active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday crossed the 4,000 mark within just three days of breaching the 3,000 mark, with most infections reported in Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.

As per health ministry data on Tuesday, Kerala logged 1,416 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra 494 and Gujarat 397 infections in the last 24 hours.

India has seen a spike of 65 cases within the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry data, with 512 people getting discharged or recovering in the same period.

The country also reported five Covid-19 deaths between Monday and Tuesday, with one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and two in Maharashtra.

As per the health ministry, the Covid-related death in Kerala was an 80-year old male with severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and coronary Artery Disease. In Maharashtra, it was a 70-year-old female with DM, and 73-year-old female with DM (diabetes mellitus) and (hypertension) HTN.

In Tamil Nadu, the Covid patient who passed away was a 69 year old female with type 2 diabetes mellitus and parkinsons disease, while in West Bengal it was a 43 year-old female with acute coronary syndrome, septic shock, and acute kidney injury.

Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat, significant rise in Covid cases was also reported by Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, with infection count being in triple digits.

Delhi's reported 393 cases in the last 24 hours, West Bengal 372, Karnataka 311, Tamil Nadu 215 and Uttar Pradesh 138.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday crossed the 3,000 mark and increased to 3,395, with Kerala then also accounting for the highest infections, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.

On Monday, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India stood at 3,961, wherein 203 new cases were added to the tally and four fresh deaths were reported from across the country, as per the official data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW).