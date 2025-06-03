Covid-19 in India: Total cases at 3,961; Delhi HC seeks detailed report from Centre | Top 10

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in India on Monday stood at 3,961, wherein 203 new cases were added to the tally and four new deaths were reported from across the country, as per the official data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW). All the states have also been given directives to ensure proper Covid-19 tests and we can prevent anything from happening.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Of the states, Kerala tops the chart of active cases with a tally of 1,435. Maharashtra follows in the second spot at 506 active cases, and Delhi takes third place with 483 active cases.

The four new Covid-19 deaths were reported each from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra. A 22-year-old female in the capital had old treated pulmonary Koch's/post-tuberculosis lung disease, and bilateral lower respiratory tract infection.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old male with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury and incidental Covid positive. A 44-year-old male died in Maharashtra due to severe ARDS with dilated aortic regurgitation, with Covid-19 positive.

Covid-19 cases in India | Top 10

The Delhi high court directed the central government to submit a thorough status report detailing its actions regarding the policy for sample collection, collection centres, and transportation of samples, while noting that the "next Covid-19 pandemic is far from over". The court pressed on the urgency to finalise and implement Standard Operating Procedures. The principle of Ayodhya's Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College's health department said the facility is fully prepared for Covid-19 and affirmed to work as per directions from the state government. Principal Dr Satyajeet Verma said that a mock drill was also conducted in the hospital with regard to Covid-19. Verma said that all the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants were also in working condition till Monday. West Bengal on Monday registered 44 fresh cases of Covid-19, officials said, taking the total tally in the state to 331. As many as nine patients recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, a state health department official said that in the past seven days, Bengal has witnessed a surge in the number of active cases. ALSO READ | Covid-19 rises in India again: Best N95 masks in India (2025) to stay safe Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the rising tally and hoped that the Centre would take all timely and appropriate measures to ensure complete preparedness in hospitals amid the current situation. "Once again, COVID-19 infections are spreading rapidly in the country. New cases are continuously emerging in the capital and other parts of the country. In such a situation, it is important for us to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions," he said in a post on X. "Hopefully, the central government will take timely and concrete steps and ensure full preparedness in hospitals so that any emergency can be handled effectively," Kejriwal added Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday affirmed to the people of the state that there is no need to panic over Covid-19, assuring them that the state government is ready for any situation. He noted that the recent Covid-related deaths in the state were not entirely due to the virus but primarily due to existing other underlying diseases. Odisha reported three more Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total to 15 cases. Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra told reporters, “The situation is not alarming... it is totally under control. There is no need to panic.” ALSO READ | Ludhiana: Fully vaccinated among COVID +ve patients, say officials A man with a recent travel history to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar tested positive for Covid-19 at Punjab's Ferozepur, officials said. The man hails from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district and currently lives in Ferozepur. He is reportedly a railway employee and has been advised isolation at home as a precautionary measure. Maharashtra reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, of which 20 alone were from Mumbai. The total number of cases in the state since January 1 has risen to 873, the health department said on Monday. State health minister Ashish Shelar also chaired a review meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the financial capital, urging "high risk individuals" to wear masks and consider re-vaccination. In Haryana, 14 of the 18 active fresh Covid cases are from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Karnal districts. As per the state health department, five cases were reported from Gurugram and Karnal, followed by four cases in Faridabad, two in Ambala and one each from Jhajjar and Sonipat. Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, MT Krishna Babu, on Monday, said that 38 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state over the last three weeks. He also asserted that no new variant of the coronavirus has been detected so far. Most doctors are advising home isolation for the majority of the infected individuals, said Babu, adding that the government has ensured all hospitals are sufficiently prepared to deal with any possible surge.

(with PTI, ANI inputs)