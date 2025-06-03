Search Search
Delhi records highest single-day Covid spike amid renewed precautions

ByRidhima Gupta
Jun 03, 2025 05:56 AM IST

दिल्ली में सोमवार को 47 नए कोविड-19 मामले दर्ज हुए, सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 483 हुई; एक मौत के साथ कुल मौतें 2 हुईं।

Delhi on Monday reported 47 new Covid-19 cases — the highest single-day rise in the ongoing surge — taking the active case count to 483, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Covid-19 dashboard. One Covid-related death was also reported, bringing the total death toll in the current surge to two.

The central dashboard also noted that 82 patients were cured, discharged, or migrated since Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The latest fatality was a 22-year-old woman with underlying conditions including pulmonary Koch’s, post-tuberculosis lung disease, and bilateral lower respiratory tract infection.

Earlier, a 60-year-old woman also died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had been admitted for acute intestinal obstruction post-abdominal surgery. Officials said her Covid infection was incidental, noting she suffered from severe comorbidities. The exact dates of the reported deaths could not confirmed.

The central dashboard also noted that 82 patients were cured, discharged, or migrated since Sunday.

Delhi continues to remain among the top three states with the highest COVID-19 caseloads. Kerala tops the list with 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), West Bengal (339), and Gujarat (338).

According to dashboard data last updated on May 30, Delhi had recorded 56 new cases that day, raising the city’s total then to 294, reflecting a rise in infection rate within a span of three days.

Amid this uptick, the Delhi government last week issued an advisory directing all hospitals — both public and private — to ensure readiness with adequate beds, oxygen, medicines, vaccines, and functioning equipment.

As of May 19, Delhi had only five active cases, according to the ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard.

