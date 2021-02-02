IND USA
The health ministry said 4,120,741 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India as of 7pm on Tuesday.(Anshuman Poyrekar / HT Photo)
Over 4.1 million healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19: Health ministry

On the eighteenth day of the vaccination drive the country has reported 106 case of adverse events following immunisation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:00 PM IST

India has vaccinated more than 4.1 million healthcare workers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the launch of the vaccination drive last month, according to the data released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The health ministry said 4,120,741 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India as of 7pm on Tuesday through 76,516 sessions out of which 3,785 vaccination sessions were held on Tuesday.

Gujarat and West Bengal are the two states that has begun the inoculation programme for frontline workers today. As per the data provided by the ministry, 19,902 frontline workers have been vaccinated till today evening. Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated the most number of health workers at 460,000 followed by Rajasthan where over 338,000 people have been given the shot and in Maharashtra, 318,000 people have been inoculated till date.

India began the world's largest Covid vaccination drive on January 16 and in 18 days the country has successfully vaccinated over 4.1 million healthcare workers. The vaccination drive in the country was launched in a phased manner. Phase-I of the drive focusses on vaccinating healthcare workers, frontline workers and other priority groups.

Under the national inoculation drive, two coronavirus vaccines are being administered to the healthcare worker. The two coronavirus vaccines have been manufactured in India, out of the two Covaxin is a homegrown vaccine.

The government on Tuesday had also informed the Rajya Sabha of its target of vaccinating over 9.2 million healthcare workers employed in the central, state and private medical facilities.

"The 92,61,227 healthcare workers who will be vaccinated include 9,36,857 from Maharashtra, 9,06,752 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,73,362 from Karnataka, 7,00,418 from West Bengal, 5,32,605 from Tamil Nadu, 5,24,218 from Rajasthan, 5,16,425 from Gujarat, 4,68,790 from Bihar, 4,38,990 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,29,981 from Madhya Pradesh, 4,07,016 from Kerala, 2,78,343 from Delhi and 2,10,359 from Assam," Minister of State for Health Ashwin Kumar Choubey had said in the written reply to a question raised in the Upper House of Parliament.

India on Tuesday logged less than 9,000 new Covid-19 cases and less than 100 deaths, the lowest in eight months. Active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country currently stands at 1,63,353.


