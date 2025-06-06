Over 5,000 active Covid cases in India; four deaths reported in 24 hours

India's active Covid case count crossed the 5,000 mark with Kerala being the most affected state followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines after the rise in Covid cases(PTI)

As per the health ministry data on Friday, Kerala saw 192 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat 107, West Bengal 58, and Delhi 30 that significantly contributed to a spike of 498 new cases of the infection in the country in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 5,364 active reported Covid cases in India with four fresh deaths that have been reported in the last 24 hours. Although official sources have affirmed that most cases are mild and managed under home care, the government is taking steps to ensure preparedness against the disease by conducting mock drills after the information was provided by the ministry.

Since January this year, 55 covid related deaths have been reported in the country. There were a total of 257 active patients in the country on May 22, 2025.

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS). She was accompanied by representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi.

Representatives from all states and union territories also presided over the meetings to keep a check on the current COVID-19 situation and relief measures, and ensure that there are no lapses in dealing with the rising cases.

The state and district surveillance units under IDSP are also closely monitoring cases under Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), official sources said on June 4.

"Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases as per guidelines. Positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network," an official source affirmed.