Gurugram logs six new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 40

Six fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the district’s total for June to 40, officials from the district health department said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s dashboard, Haryana’s active Covid-19 case tally has climbed to 51, with seven new cases since June 3. (HT Archive)

The new infected individuals include an 18-year-old who recently returned from Goa and a 28-year-old with travel history to Panipat. The other four patients are a 42-year-old man from Sector 15, a 35-year-old man from Sector 5, a 27-year-old woman from Sector 57, and a 23-year-old woman from Sector 14. All are in home isolation with mild to moderate symptoms, officials added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s dashboard, Haryana’s active Covid-19 case tally has climbed to 51, with seven new cases since June 3. In Gurugram, 17 of the 40 patients have recovered in home isolation while 23 remain active, officials said. On Wednesday, 191 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Gurugram chief medical officer Dr Alka Singh said, “The Civil Hospital in Sector 10 has a 30-bed ICU ward dedicated to Covid cases. Beds are also available at CHCs, PHCs and polyclinics.” She advised residents to wear masks, maintain one-metre distancing, and avoid gatherings. “A protein- and vitamin-rich diet, proper hydration, and avoiding outside food are crucial to boosting immunity,” she added.