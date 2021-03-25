Home / India News / Over 5,000 new Covid-19 infections in Mumbai for 2nd straight day
india news

Over 5,000 new Covid-19 infections in Mumbai for 2nd straight day

For two consecutive days, Mumbai recorded over 5,000 cases, a mark that was not breached when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:29 PM IST
A BMC health care workers taking a swab of people outside a shopping mall at Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

In another record-breaking spike, Mumbai on Thursday reported 5,504 new infections, the highest ever single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the city reported 5,185 fresh infections, which was the highest spike since March 2020.

The addition of around 400 cases is not surprising at the civic authorities have stepped up random testing at crowded places in the city. However, the 24-hour toll in the city has gone up. On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 14 deaths, more than double of Mumbai's death toll on Wednesday (6). In the last 24 hours, 46,869 Covid-19 tests have been done, the BMC reported.

How bad is the current wave of Covid in India?

A total of 457 buildings in the city are sealed. With Thursday's hike in the number of fresh cases, the recovery rate of the city came down to 88 per cent from Wednesday's 90 per cent. The doubling rate in Mumbai has come down to 75 days, which means that the infection is taking 75 days to double its number. On Wednesday, the doubling rate was calculated as 84 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Dissent is being criminalised’: Mehbooba Mufti after ED questioning

CBI conducts searches in connection with over 30 cases of bank fraud

Delhi Metro to tighten measures to check Covid-19 spread

Rajnath Singh says Mamata Banerjee took WB back to 19th century

The city has completed administering 10 lakh vaccine doses and is now aiming to increase it to one lakh per day. It has also set a target of conducting 60,000 tests per day.

According to BMC's days on Thursday, the KW ward of the city has 2,884 active cases, the highest in the city, followed by the RC ward which has 1,939 active Covid-19 cases.

The KW ward also leads in the number of sealed building as out of 457 buildings sealed in the city, 114 fall in this ward. The civic authotities are sealing any building which has more than five positive cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP