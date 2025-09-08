Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan' programme at his official residence in Lucknow, where he listened to the grievances of people from across the state and assured appropriate action. More than 50 complainants presented their cases before him, the UP government said in a statement. Over 50 complainants present their grievances to CM Adityanath during 'Janata Darshan'

A woman from Saharanpur complained that she did not have a ration card, and when she went to collect ration, the dealer allegedly misbehaved with her.

Taking a serious note of this, the chief minister directed strict action and reiterated that every public servant must treat citizens with respect, warning that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.

The maximum number of cases received on Monday was related to land disputes. A CRPF jawan from Prayagraj sought intervention regarding a land issue, on which the CM instructed the local administration to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Another land-related complaint came from a woman whose husband is posted in Assam. She reported difficulties in taking possession of her land in Prayagraj despite having purchased it. The chief minister received her letter and directed prompt action.

Manju Devi Tripathi requested financial assistance for her treatment at a private hospital. The chief minister assured her that the government is committed to help every needy patient, and advised her to submit a hospital estimate, so that the government could cover the treatment expenses.

People with disabilities also presented their grievances.

Udham Yadav from Ghazipur sought an increase in pension along with facilities such as an Ayushman card, a hand pump, and housing. The chief minister directed officials to address his issues immediately and extend to him the benefits of government schemes. He also personally handed over an electronic walking stick to him, the statement said.

Adityanath also interacted with children accompanying their parents at 'Janata Darshan'. He enquired about their studies, blessed them for a bright future, and distributed chocolates, the statement added.

