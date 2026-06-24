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Over 50 foreign medical graduates meet Delhi health minister over internship delays, stipend disparity

During the meeting, the Delhi Health Minister assured the delegation that the issues raised would be addressed at the earliest.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 09:52 pm IST
ANI |
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More than 50 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) from Delhi on Wednesday met the Delhi Health Minister to raise concerns over delays in internship allotment and disparities in stipend payments, according to a delegation jointly led by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA).

Delhi health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The delegation said FMGs have been facing prolonged uncertainty despite clearing the mandatory qualifying examinations required to begin their internships. Representatives told the minister that the delay in allotment has caused financial difficulties, career setbacks and mental stress among young doctors waiting to start their training.

“For months, FMGs have been facing immense uncertainty and hardship. Despite successfully clearing the mandatory examinations, many graduates are still awaiting internship allotment, resulting in loss of valuable time, financial strain, career delays, and mental stress,” Dr Samar Kumar, National FMG Incharge, FAIMA said in a statement.

The representatives also raised concerns about differences in stipend payments across institutions. They said several hospitals and medical institutions were either paying inadequate stipends or not providing any stipend at all to FMGs undergoing internships.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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