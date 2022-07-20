Over 670k cyber attack cases in India this year so far: Centre

Over 670,000 cases related to cyber security were reported in India till June this year, Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Mishra also said that over three million such cases were reported in the country since 2019 till last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Mishra said “...a total of 394,499, 1,158,208, 1,402,809 and 674,021 cyber security incidents were observed during 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (upto June), respectively.”

The information was reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), he added.

The government has taken a number of measures to enhance the cyber security posture and prevent cyber attacks, including issuing alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on a regular basis, Mishra said.