Over 7.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 7,59,79,651, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

These include 89,82,974 Health Care Workers (HCW) who were administered their first dose of the vaccine, 53,19,641 HCWs who were administered their second dose, 96,86,477 Front Line Workers (FLW) who were administered the first dose, and 40,97,510 FLWs who were administered the second dose, along with 4,70,70,019 (first Dose) and 8,23,030 (second dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

"The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6.5 crore (6,57,39,470) first doses, while the second dose numbers have crossed the 1 crore mark as well (1,02,40,181)," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that eight states account for 60.19 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far. Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.68 per cent of the total doses given in the country. Maharashtra has also distributed 65,59,094 first doses and 7,95,150 second doses of vaccine.

"A total of 93,249 new daily Covid cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 80.96 per cent of these new cases are from eight states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat."

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447, followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases and Karnataka with 4,373 new cases.

The Ministry also said that India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the Covid-19 Cases, and as of April 4, it is 115.4 days.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597. "It now comprises 5.54 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 32,688 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it added.

Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half (58.19 per cent) of the total active caseload of the country.

The Ministry said that India's cumulative recoveries are currently at 1,16,29,289, and the national recovery rate is 93.14 per cent.