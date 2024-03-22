Over 700 yoga exponents take part in global fest in Uttarakhand

More than 700 yoga exponents and practitioners from across the country and abroad participated in the week-long annual International Yoga Festival in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh that concluded on Thursday. The festival organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board had started on March 15.

Organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, the festival, which started on March 15, was held at the Yog Bharat Ganga Ghat at Muni-Ki-Reti, with a raft of sessions that took participants through the nuts and bolts of yoga, meditation and spiritual awareness.

“The state government has been promoting the International Yoga Festival with an intent to provide a common platform for yoga enthusiasts, trainers, experts and students within India and beyond. Rishikesh has become the global yoga capital and this festival plays a vital role to further that,” state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said.

According to officials aware of the details, more than 700 yoga exponents, practitioners and learners from over 25 countries, including the US, joined the event.

Expert Douglas Atmanand Rushford from the US, who conducts sessions at the festival every year, said yoga is an ancient art which leads to attainment of peace of mind, happiness and health.

“From Ashtanga yoga to laughter yoga, varied asanas, postures, and breathing techniques make yoga stand out differently and way ahead. The whole world is realising and benefiting from this ancient art, practised since ages by sages, ascetics, monks…,” Rushford said.

“I had heard so much about the festival that I wanted to join this time. I feel rejuvenated, peaceful, calm and happier than when I arrived a week ago. The sacred Ganga and a spiritual atmosphere add a divine fervour to practising yoga and meditation here,” Konstansa, a yoga learner from Europe, said.

Yoga and religious institutions like Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Isha Foundation, Shivanand Ashram, Manav Dharma Ashram and Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram also participated in the festival.