 Over 700 yoga exponents take part in global fest in Uttarakhand | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Over 700 yoga exponents take part in global fest in Uttarakhand

ByHT Correspondent, Haridwar
Mar 22, 2024 07:34 AM IST

More than 700 yoga exponents and practitioners from across the country and abroad participated in the week-long annual International Yoga Festival in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh that concluded on Thursday.

More than 700 yoga exponents and practitioners from across the country and abroad participated in the week-long annual International Yoga Festival in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh that concluded on Thursday.

The festival organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board had started on March 15.
The festival organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board had started on March 15.

Organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, the festival, which started on March 15, was held at the Yog Bharat Ganga Ghat at Muni-Ki-Reti, with a raft of sessions that took participants through the nuts and bolts of yoga, meditation and spiritual awareness.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The state government has been promoting the International Yoga Festival with an intent to provide a common platform for yoga enthusiasts, trainers, experts and students within India and beyond. Rishikesh has become the global yoga capital and this festival plays a vital role to further that,” state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said.

According to officials aware of the details, more than 700 yoga exponents, practitioners and learners from over 25 countries, including the US, joined the event.

Expert Douglas Atmanand Rushford from the US, who conducts sessions at the festival every year, said yoga is an ancient art which leads to attainment of peace of mind, happiness and health.

“From Ashtanga yoga to laughter yoga, varied asanas, postures, and breathing techniques make yoga stand out differently and way ahead. The whole world is realising and benefiting from this ancient art, practised since ages by sages, ascetics, monks…,” Rushford said.

“I had heard so much about the festival that I wanted to join this time. I feel rejuvenated, peaceful, calm and happier than when I arrived a week ago. The sacred Ganga and a spiritual atmosphere add a divine fervour to practising yoga and meditation here,” Konstansa, a yoga learner from Europe, said.

Yoga and religious institutions like Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Isha Foundation, Shivanand Ashram, Manav Dharma Ashram and Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram also participated in the festival.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Over 700 yoga exponents take part in global fest in Uttarakhand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On