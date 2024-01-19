close_game
Over 750 districts hold events to mark National Youth Festival

Over 750 districts hold events to mark National Youth Festival

ByAbhya Adlakha, New Delhi
Jan 19, 2024 09:24 AM IST

More than 750 districts across the country held various programmes to mark the 27th National Youth Festival on Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event in Nashik on Friday.

More than 750 districts across the country held various programmes to mark the 27th National Youth Festival on Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event in Nashik on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival, in Nashik, on Friday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival, in Nashik, on Friday. (PTI)

The day marked the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and is celebrated as National Youth Day. Speaking on the theme of “Viksit Bharat by 2047”, Modi urged the youngsters to become the driving force behind India’s progress.

The event in Nashik was also attended by Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur, who spoke on the need to maintain “unity” across the country and said that “one’s caste doesn’t matter, and the nation comes first”.

According to Thakur, Nashik was chosen to host the event due to its deep cultural, religious, and historical significance. He linked the city’s religious importance to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and emphasized how Lord Ram’s ideals could “guide young India towards a glorious future”.

