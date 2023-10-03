News / India News / Over 1000 arrested in statewide crackdown against child marriages: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Over 1000 arrested in statewide crackdown against child marriages: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav
Oct 03, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Over 1000 people were arrested in the second phase of crackdown against child marriages in Assam. Thousands were arrested in the first phase of crackdown.

More than 1000 people have been arrested in the second phase of a state-wide crackdown against child marriages in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the number of arrested people now stands at 1,039.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI)
During the first round of the drive earlier this year, thousands were held across the state.

"In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation, which began in the early hours of dawn," Sarma said on X.

He said the number of arrests in cases related to the social menace is likely to rise as the operation is still underway.

On September 11, Sarma had told the Assam Assembly that a total of 3,907 people were arrested in cases related to child marriages in the last five years, of whom 3,319 are facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

