Over 94 cases of water-borne disease reported in Bavdhan

The number of water-borne disease cases in the recent outbreak in Bavdhan continues to rise, with 51 more cases recorded by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, taking the total number of patients to 94, said civic officials. The PMC has also started collecting water samples from the affected areas. In the past three days, it collected 27 samples, which have been sent to laboratories for analysis. (HT PHOTO)

The health department of PMC reported on Tuesday about the water-borne disease outbreak in Bavdhan Budruk. At that time, over 43 cases had been reported from Gunde Vasti, Patil Nagar, Jadhav Vasti and the Gaothan area. Most patients complained of vomiting, loose motions, and diarrhoea.

Following the outbreak, the PMC health department started surveillance in the affected area from Tuesday. Between 8 October and 9 October, as many as 20 new cases had been reported at the outpatients department of the PMC hospital, and 31 new cases had been identified during the surveillance, said the civic officials.

According to data provided by the PMC, a total of 94 patients have been reported so far. The highest number of cases - 55 - were recorded in the 16 to 45 years age group, followed by 20 patients in the 46 to 60 years category. Besides, nine cases have been reported in patients aged above 60 years, while seven children between 6 to 15 years and three in the 0 to 5 years age group were also affected.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade said that most patients are mildly symptomatic, with only a few requiring outpatient treatments. “The total number of cases reported from the affected area are 94 but all these patients had developed the symptoms three to four days back. There are no fresh cases in which the patients had recently developed the symptoms,” she said.

Additional municipal commissioner Pradip Chandren said the situation is under control. “The affected area had received contaminated water for a few days in the past. The health department and water department worked in coordination to bring the situation under control. The problem has been solved and citizens are getting a safe water supply,” he said.

