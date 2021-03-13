Home / India News / Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan
india news

Over six Covid-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

He also said that 1.84 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:05 PM IST
The latest figures from Health ministry say that 2.91 crore people had been vaccinated till 7 PM on Saturday.(REUTERS)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.

He also said that 1.84 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.

The latest figures from Health ministry say that 2.91 crore people had been vaccinated till 7 PM on Saturday.

"India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said.

"More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up," he said.

"Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday," the minister added.

He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to create a new India to turn it into a 'vishwa guru' (world leader), he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Test for govt job recruitment likely to be held in Sept': Union minister

Can’t afford defeat in war against Covid-19: Vardhan warns citizens

TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami confident of ‘sweeping majority’ in assembly polls

Forest fire in Similipal National Park completely contained, says Odisha govt

"Respect science. There is a need to end politics over it (vaccine) given that it is a scientific fight not a political one. That is why we should work unitedly," Vardhan said.

The efforts of our scientists are praiseworthy as due to their labour we have achieved all this. Year 2020, apart from being a Covid-19 year, will be remembered as the year of science and scientists, he added.

He said that initially there was only one laboratory in India for Covid-19 testing. "But we have 2,412 testing facilities now," he added.

"We were the first in the world to isolate the coronavirus. We isolated its mutation. And our scientists helped the ICMR in vaccine. People have praised it (vaccine). Some people tried to create confusion, but truth is unbeatable," he said.

Talking about the rising infection cases, the minister said this "disturbing trend" was due to the carelessness and misunderstanding.

"People think that as the vaccine has come and all is well now," he said, while urging them to follow the Covid-19 rules for protection against the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP