Overground JeM worker arrested in Delhi upon deportation from Qatar

There was lookout notice for Muneeb Ahmad Sofi after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He is being brought to Kashmir for questioning
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The Jammu & Kashmir police on Friday arrested an alleged “overground worker” of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) at the New Delhi airport following his deportation from Qatar, an officer aware of the matter said.

The officer said Muneeb Ahmad Sofi from Anantnag district has been named in an alleged fund collection case. “...Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, who was in Qatar, was in contact with an active terrorist of JeM, Waleed Bhai, of Pakistan for the purchase of arms and ammunition from Pakistan,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Sofi after a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The officer said Sofi was being brought to Kashmir for questioning.

