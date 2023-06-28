Owaisi reads Quran, not Constitution: BJP leader on Uniform Civil Code debate

BJP national spokesperson, advocate Gaurav Bhatia said AIMIM chief Asaduddin reads the Quran but not the Constitution as a major debate started over Uniform Civil Code following PM Modi's strong push for the same rule for everyone in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. "If Owaisi's degree is not fake, then at first he should give advice to the Law Commission as sought till July 14," the BJP spokesperson said at a television news debate. "All those who are slamming UCC should give their suggestions to the commission," the BJP leader said. Owaisi said PM Modi did not understand former US president Barack Obama's advice. (PTI)

In his first public address after returning from his US tour where he was questioned about the rights of the minorities in India, PM Modi on Tuesday advocated for Uniform Civil Code and said a family can not run if two sets of rules are there for the family members. PM Modi's statements drew strong criticism from the opposition, including the Congress, RJD and DMK.

Leading the charge, Owaisi said PM Modi probably did not understand former US president Barack Obama'a advice properly. Will you end Hindu Undivided Family, Owaisi asked. When PM Modi was in the US, Obama in an interview said if he had met PM Modi, he would have spoken with him about the rights of religious minorities and that India might pull apart if the rights of the minorities are not protected.

As PM Modi cited the examples of Muslim-majority countries that abolished triple talaq long before India, Owaisi asked why Pakistan's law became PM Modi's inspiration. "You made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level and the exploitation of the women only increased," Owaisi said.

'Implement UCC first to Hinduism'

While the Congress did not comment on Uniform Civil Code but said that PM referring to the issue is a diversion from what is happening in Manipur, the DMK commented on the UCC and said it should be implemented to Hinduism so that SC/STs can enter the temples.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board decided to strongly oppose the Uniform Civil Code after PM Modi's statement on it.

What is Unifrom Civil Code? Timeline

Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance etc., for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religion.

In 2016, the law minister referred the matter of the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code to the Law Commission.

In 2018, the Law Commission submitted a consultation paper stating a Uniform Civil Code was "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage".

The 22nd Law Commission has decided to again start consultation on the subject and the notice was issued in June.

