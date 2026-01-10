‘Dream to see hijabi woman as PM,' says Owaisi. BJP suggests a starting point to AIMIM chief

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he dreams of a day when a ‘hijab-clad daughter’ would become the prime minister of India as he invoked the secular values of the Indian Constitution drafted by Bhim Rao Ambedkar. File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Owaisi's remarks prompted a reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which suggested him to start with naming a Muslim woman president for his party first.

“Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country,” Lok Sabha MP Owaisi said at a rally in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Owaisi further said," We may not be around to witness the day, but a day will come when this will be possible."

Drawing parallels with neighbouring Pakistan, Owaisi said, “The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country."

Owaisi further said that those who "spread hate against Muslims will come to an end" and when love becomes common, people will realise "how their people's mind was poisoned".

"The hate that you are spreading against Muslims, this will not go on for long. Those who spread hate will come to an end. When love becomes common, then they will realise how people's mind was poisoned," he said.