Ex Ranji cricketer suddenly collapses during local match, dies

Former Mizoram Ranji Trophy cricketer K Lalremruata died on Thursday, hours after collapsing during a local cricket match in the state. He was 38. K Lalremruata, who has represented Mizoram in Ranji Trophy, died at 38. (Instagram/@lalnghinglova.hmar)

The incident took place during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club (VRCC) and Chawnpui ILMOV CC at the Suaka Cricket Ground near the Sairang railway station.

Lalremruata, who was representing VRCC, suddenly collapsed on the field while the game was in progress. Officials said he suffered a stroke and was rushed for medical treatment, but could not be revived.

Who was K Lalremruata? A resident of Maubawk near Aizawl, Lalremruata had represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and featured seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A wicketkeeper by role, he made his first-class debut against Meghalaya in 2018 and played his last competitive match in 2022 against Nagaland. He was also a regular figure in Mizoram’s local cricket circuit, having played for several clubs over the years.

The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) described his death as a major loss to the state’s cricketing community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,” CAM said in a statement.

Mizoram's sports and youth services minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also expressed grief over Lalremruata’s passing, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mourned the untimely death of the former domestic cricketer.