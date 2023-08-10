Owaisi's swipe at Amit Shah on using ‘Quit India’: ‘If he knew it was coined by Muslim'
Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi if “Hindutva is more important than the country”.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a swipe at union minister Amit Shah over his remarks on 'Quit India, saying, “If the home minister knew the term was coined a Muslim, he would not use it”. (FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES)
“Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country,” Owaisi said during his speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, Amit Shah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “As the nation breathes the air of Independence today, every 9th of August comes as a fragrant memory of the Quit India Movement and the great souls who led it, filling our hearts with the resolute inspiration to echo in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. Dynasty Quit India.”
Shah repeated the slogan in Lok Sabha later in the day while speaking on the no-confidence motion.
Logjam in Parliament
Parliament has been witnessing a massive logjam over several issues including the violence in Manipur since the Monsoon Session began on July 20. Sloganeering, and protests, followed by a ruckus have been witnessed in the House on a daily basis.
The Lok Sabha has also been debating the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc against the ruling government.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on Thursday at 4 pm in response to the no-confidence motion.
(With inputs from agencies)