IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it at government rate
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
india news

Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it at government rate

The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:32 PM IST

The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has refused to sell it at a rate fixed by the government, saying he would demand 25 crore for the prime location property which is severely undervalued by the authorities.

The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh. Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered as equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square metres.

However, the owner, Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.

Muhammad said he had purchased the property in 2005 for 51 lakh after completing all formalities required for transfer of the land and possesses all the documents of the house.

He said it is unjust on part of the government to fix the rate at 80.56 lakh for the property after 16 years.

The property is very expensive in Mohallah Khudadad qissa Khwani bazar where the rate of one Marla land is above 5 crore, he said, adding that he would demand 25 crore through his lawyer from the authorities for the house.

"How can a four marla property be sold in the said area for 80 lakh?" he asked.

Earlier, the owner of the ancestral house of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor demanded 200 crore for the six marla (151.75 square metre) property in Peshawar. The government had fixed the rate of the property at 1.50 crore.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor's grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born here. The building, which is in shambles, has been declared a national heritage by the provincial government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's special assistant on information Kamran Bangash said last month that he is hopeful that the provincial government would reach an amicable settlement with the owners of both the buildings for their purchase to convert them into archaeological museums as both structures have already been declared as national heritage buildings.

In January, the provincial government approved the release of 2.35 crore to purchase the ancestral houses of the two legendary actors located in the heart of this city.

The owners of the two buildings have made several attempts in the past to demolish them for constructing commercial plazas in view of their prime location but all such moves were stopped as the archaeology department wanted to preserve them, keeping in view their historic importance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
veteran actor dilip kumar pakistan khyber pakhtunkhwa
app
Close
Hafiz Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.(REUTERS)
Hafiz Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.(REUTERS)
india news

Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • NBWs have also been issued against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and two others in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Reuters file photo)
Image for representation. (Reuters file photo)
india news

No favour: J-K people demand compensation, apology after 4G internet restoration

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • "It is actually a moment to reflect how compensation can be sought from the cellular companies," said political analyst and author, Gowhar Geelani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday commented on the toolkit which was shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.(REUTERS)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday commented on the toolkit which was shared by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.(REUTERS)
india news

'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Celebrities who commented on farmers protest obviously didn't know very much, foreign minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
india news

CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel at Ghazipur border during farmers protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The protesters started their 'Delhi Chalo' movement in November 2020. On Saturday, Rakesh Tikait said the government has 'time' till October to repeal the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
india news

Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it

PTI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.(PTI)
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
india news

Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor said his old tweet didn't say or imply anything on the removal of MSP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO).
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO).
india news

Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.(Amal KS/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

IRCTC launches its online bus booking services

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through Mobile too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File photo)
Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File photo)
india news

Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of farmers and doubling their income.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Biotech is planning smaller Covaxin vials to also better manage delivery.(MINT_PRINT)
Bharat Biotech is planning smaller Covaxin vials to also better manage delivery.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The present active caseload now consists of just 1.37 per cent of India's total positive cases. The country has seen less than 100 fatalities (95) in the past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security was beefed up at the Ghazipur, Tikri and other such border points and the Delhi Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area in the national Capital.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
Security was beefed up at the Ghazipur, Tikri and other such border points and the Delhi Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area in the national Capital.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
india news

'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:45 PM IST
On one hand, the Centre was ready for talks with the farmers and on the other, it withdrew water and electricity connection at the protest sites, Venugopal said underlying the dichotomy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaishya wanted the jaggery producers to get the right price for their produce(PTI File Photo/Representational)
Vaishya wanted the jaggery producers to get the right price for their produce(PTI File Photo/Representational)
india news

Differently abled, but with an indomitable will

By Haider Naqvi, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.(PTI)
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.(PTI)
india news

Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over 20 in Thane

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP