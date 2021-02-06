Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it at government rate
The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has refused to sell it at a rate fixed by the government, saying he would demand ₹25 crore for the prime location property which is severely undervalued by the authorities.
The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at ₹80.56 lakh. Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered as equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square metres.
However, the owner, Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand ₹25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.
Muhammad said he had purchased the property in 2005 for ₹51 lakh after completing all formalities required for transfer of the land and possesses all the documents of the house.
He said it is unjust on part of the government to fix the rate at ₹80.56 lakh for the property after 16 years.
The property is very expensive in Mohallah Khudadad qissa Khwani bazar where the rate of one Marla land is above ₹5 crore, he said, adding that he would demand ₹25 crore through his lawyer from the authorities for the house.
"How can a four marla property be sold in the said area for ₹80 lakh?" he asked.
Earlier, the owner of the ancestral house of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor demanded ₹200 crore for the six marla (151.75 square metre) property in Peshawar. The government had fixed the rate of the property at ₹1.50 crore.
Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor's grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor.
Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born here. The building, which is in shambles, has been declared a national heritage by the provincial government.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's special assistant on information Kamran Bangash said last month that he is hopeful that the provincial government would reach an amicable settlement with the owners of both the buildings for their purchase to convert them into archaeological museums as both structures have already been declared as national heritage buildings.
In January, the provincial government approved the release of ₹2.35 crore to purchase the ancestral houses of the two legendary actors located in the heart of this city.
The owners of the two buildings have made several attempts in the past to demolish them for constructing commercial plazas in view of their prime location but all such moves were stopped as the archaeology department wanted to preserve them, keeping in view their historic importance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed for money laundering
- NBWs have also been issued against Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and two others in Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No favour: J-K people demand compensation, apology after 4G internet restoration
- "It is actually a moment to reflect how compensation can be sought from the cellular companies," said political analyst and author, Gowhar Geelani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata’s nephew Abhishek challenges Suvendu Adhikari on latter’s home turf
- Adhikari, a former minister and an ex-TMC leader switched over to the BJP at a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah in the same district in December 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad
- People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC launches its online bus booking services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox