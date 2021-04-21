Home / India News / Oxygen leak at hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik: What we know so far
india news

Oxygen leak at hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik: What we know so far

Due to the leakage in one of the oxygen tankers, the supply to Covid-19 patients on ventilators and those who needed oxygen support was hit, leading to their deaths, Nashik collector Suraj Mandhare said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The officials at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital where an oxygen leakage took place on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday after leakage in an oxygen cylinder which interrupted the supply at a civic hospital for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The Maharashtra government has ordered an enquiry, with FDA minister Dr Rajendra Shingane calling it an unfortunate incident. He also said that those who are responsible will not be spared.

Here's what we know so far about the incident at Nashik hospital:

According to district collector Suraj Mandhare, the supply of oxygen was interrupted at the Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital on Wednesday morning. He said that the leakage was detected in one of the supply tanks at the hospital.

The oxygen tanker leaked while being filled at the hospital, said authorities.

The district collector said that the patients who died were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply.

He said that the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also said that interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths. He said that the state government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar steps up surveillance as migrant workers begin returning

Covid-19: Tripura imposes night curfew in Agartala from Thursday

Ten states account for over 76 per cent of new Covid-19 cases: Govt

Goa healthcare under severe stress amid record Covid-19 numbers

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nashik district oxygen shortage maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP